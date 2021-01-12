Spanish football headlines: Real Madrid postpone Camavinga move, Barcelona forward stuns teammates and two La Liga bosses sacked

Spanish football morning headlines from Tuesday January 12.

Madrid postpone Camavinga decision

Real Madrid transfer news has focused on the long-term in recent times with Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga often linked.

A report in Diario AS now claims Los Blancos have informed the player’s entourage that they will not make a decision on his transfer until April, to see the long-term financial implications of the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Camavinga told Canal Football Club, as per Marca: “It is clear that it is great when a big club (like Madrid) is interested in you.”

Dembele stuns teammates

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is said to be stunning his teammates during training sessions due to his high level of performance, report El Mundo Deportivo.

The Frenchman’s rise to prominence is dominating Barcelona news at the moment as he has forced his way back into the starting line-up and earning plenty of plaudits for his performances.

Two La Liga bosses sacked

Alaves and Huesca have both decided to sack their managers after underwhelming starts to the current campaign.

ℹ️ Pablo Machín deja de ser entrenador del Deportivo Alavés 👇 Mila esker, @pablomachindiez!#GoazenGlorioso 🦊 — Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) January 12, 2021

Huesca sacked Michel after Monday night’s loss at home to Real Betis left them at the foot of the table with 12 points from 18 games, while Pablo Machin’s Alaves had 18 points and are 16th.