Spanish football evening headlines: Barcelona presidential candidate’s big claim, Real Madrid striker agrees move away and debt mounting at Camp Nou

Spanish football evening headlines for January 12th.

Barcelona presidential elections may be postponed as candidate claims: “Many members are scared”

The elections to choose the next president of Barcelona may be postponed due to the current Covid-19 pandemic according to one of the final four candidates.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana but elections will be held on 24 January with multiple candidates vying to replace the departed Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Real Madrid striker agrees to return to former club

Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic has agreed a deal to re-join Eintracht Frankfurt on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign, report Marca.

It is said by the report that the deal is now only missing its final details and the Serbian will return to the Bundesliga club, for whom he netted 27 goals in the 2018/19 campaign – firing them to the Europa League semi-finals.

Barcelona’s alarming debt situation – they must pay €420m this year or face insolvency

Barcelona news recently has been dominated recently by the club’s worrying financial situation with La Vanguardia reporting the club must repay €420m in debt this year or face insolvency.

The report describes the club’s debt situation as ‘runaway’ due to how it has been allowed to spiral out of control, in figures that will cause grave concern to the club’s fans.

