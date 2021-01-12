Real Madrid striker agrees to return to former club

Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic has agreed a deal to re-join Eintracht Frankfurt on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign, report Marca.

It is said by the report that the deal is now only missing its final details and the Serbian will return to the Bundesliga club, for whom he netted 27 goals in the 2018/19 campaign – firing them to the Europa League semi-finals.

Jovic only started four league matches in total last season – his debut campaign in Spain – and has started just twice in La Liga this campaign, playing only 149 minutes in the division over the club’s first 15 rounds of action.

His future has subsequently been at the heart of Real Madrid transfer news this year, as it appears he will not dislodge Karim Benzema as the club’s central striker.

The 22-year-old was signed by Los Blancos from Frankfurt in a reported €60m deal last summer but has struggled to settle in Madrid.

The Serbian striker did not look likely to have any first-team prominence in the Spanish capital and did not appear to have any long-term future at the club.

Whilst he will return to Madrid this summer – assuming this deal is processed – he may well be sold on a permanent deal at that point.