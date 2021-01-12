La Liga basement club sack boss and identify replacement

La Liga basement club Huesca have sacked boss Michel following Monday night’s 2-0 loss at home to Real Betis.

The news comes six months after he guided the Aragon club to the Segunda title last season, but has managed just one league victory so far this campaign – with the side garnering just 12 points from 18 matches.

OFICIAL | Míchel deja de ser entrenador de la SD Huesca El club ha decidido relevar a su cuerpo técnico al frente del primer equipo, y quiere agradecer profundamente su trabajo y dedicación desde el primer al último día en el cargo. — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) January 11, 2021

The 45-year-old is most renowned for his spells as a player and coach with Rayo Vallecano – whom he guided to the Segunda title in 2019 – but also enjoyed success in the dugout at Huesca.

The club’s sole victory this campaign was at home to Alaves, while they have picked up a solitary point in the five matches that have taken place since.

Siempre formarás parte de nuestra historia. ¡ＧＲＡＣＩＡＳ ＰＯＲ ＴＯＤＯ！ 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/XA3TSdRZuk — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) January 11, 2021

Huesca’s struggles went beyond the league too as they crashed out of the Copa del Rey to Segunda B side Alcoyano.

As per Marca, former Leganes and Real Sociedad boss Asier Garitano is the favourite to succeed Michel in the dugout.