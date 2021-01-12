Huesca La Liga

La Liga basement club sack boss and identify replacement

La Liga basement club Huesca have sacked boss Michel following Monday night’s 2-0 loss at home to Real Betis.

The news comes six months after he guided the Aragon club to the Segunda title last season, but has managed just one league victory so far this campaign – with the side garnering just 12 points from 18 matches.

The 45-year-old is most renowned for his spells as a player and coach with Rayo Vallecano – whom he guided to the Segunda title in 2019 – but also enjoyed success in the dugout at Huesca.

The club’s sole victory this campaign was at home to Alaves, while they have picked up a solitary point in the five matches that have taken place since.

Huesca’s struggles went beyond the league too as they crashed out of the Copa del Rey to Segunda B side Alcoyano.

As per Marca, former Leganes and Real Sociedad boss Asier Garitano is the favourite to succeed Michel in the dugout.

