Kieran Trippier returns to Atletico Madrid squad with betting ban suspended

Kieran Trippier has been included in the Atletico Madrid squad for Tuesday night’s clash against Sevilla after FIFA temporarily suspended the ban imposed upon the player by the English FA.

An FA panel found the right-back guilty on four of seven counts of having broken betting rules in July 2019, when he joined Los Rojiblancos from Tottenham.

The FA’s decision had initially ruled Trippier out of 13 club matches – including the first leg of their Champions League tie against Chelsea – as it would be a global ban from the ban, expiring on 28 February, but the ban has been put back upon appeal.

Jan Oblak, Luis Suárez, Koke Resurrección, Marcos Llorente, Mario Hermoso, Thomas Lemar and Yannick Carrasco – all players who missed last week’s shock Copa del Rey loss against Cornella – have also returned to the fold.

Those seven players are expected to return to the XI along with Stefan Savic, José María Giménez, Sime Vrsaljko and Ángel Correa – who played against Cornella – as per Cadena Cope.

Atleti’s clash against Athletic Club Bilbao on Saturday was postponed due to the adverse weather conditions in the Spanish capital – with Diego Simeone’s side one point clear at the top of the league with three games in hand.