Granada bounce back from Barcelona defeat to beat Osasuna 2-0

Granada bounced back from a 4-0 humbling at the hands of the mighty Barcelona this past weekend to record a strong 2-0 defeat of Osasuna at Los Carmenes in La Liga on Tuesday evening.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring after just 22 minutes for the hosts before Sergio Herrera‘s own goal doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time.

The result is a disappointment for Osasuna, who recorded an impressive 0-0 draw with Real Madrid, albeit in controversial, weather-influenced conditions.

The result takes Granada, seventh, just three points behind Andalusian rivals Sevilla and pulls them away from Celta Vigo, building a four-point bridge to the Galicians.

Osasuna, however, are now 19th, three points off safety. The Pamplona side are just three points clear of Huesca, who parted with their coach Michel after the last matchday, and a point behind newly-promoted Elche.

Granada play Malaga in the Copa del Rey this coming Sunday, while Osasuna travel to Catalonia to face Espanyol the same day.