Celta Vigo La Liga

Former La Liga star – shot in head in 2009 – returns home after coma

Former La Liga star and Argentina international Fernando Caceres has returned home after health complications brought about an induced coma in hospital.

Now aged 51, Caceres was shot in the head in an attempted robbery while driving his car in a Buenos Aires suburb back in November 2009 – which brought about an initial eight-week coma and has brought medical complications in the time since.

The former defender spent over a decade in Spain’s top flight, where he is most well known for his spells at Real Zaragoza – where he won a Copa del Rey title and the Cup Winners Cup – and at Valencia.

Fernando Caceres, Celta Vigo

The Argentine then spent six seasons at Celta Vigo and also had a brief stint at Cordoba, whilst also having spells at Argentinos Juniors, River Plate and Boca Juniors in his native Argentina.

Fernando Caceres

Caceres was rushed to hospital earlier this month following ‘side-effects’ from the gunshot wound and woke from an induced coma on Friday, while he has now returned home to his family.

