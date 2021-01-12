Former La Liga star – shot in head in 2009 – returns home after coma

Former La Liga star and Argentina international Fernando Caceres has returned home after health complications brought about an induced coma in hospital.

Now aged 51, Caceres was shot in the head in an attempted robbery while driving his car in a Buenos Aires suburb back in November 2009 – which brought about an initial eight-week coma and has brought medical complications in the time since.

💥 OFICIAL | Fernando Cáceres ya está en casa 🏥 El exdefensa de @RealZaragoza, @valenciacf, @RCCelta y @CordobaCF_ofi recibió el alta tras ser inducido a un coma farmacológico 🩺 Fue inducido por culpa de unas convulsiones que le provocaron la medicación que habitualmente toma pic.twitter.com/LI04rvA88u — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) January 12, 2021

The former defender spent over a decade in Spain’s top flight, where he is most well known for his spells at Real Zaragoza – where he won a Copa del Rey title and the Cup Winners Cup – and at Valencia.

The Argentine then spent six seasons at Celta Vigo and also had a brief stint at Cordoba, whilst also having spells at Argentinos Juniors, River Plate and Boca Juniors in his native Argentina.

Caceres was rushed to hospital earlier this month following ‘side-effects’ from the gunshot wound and woke from an induced coma on Friday, while he has now returned home to his family.