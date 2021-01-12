Ex-Real Madrid duo Jose Mourinho and Mesut Ozil trade barbs

Jose Mourinho and Mesut Ozil, who worked together at Real Madrid, have engaged in a little war of words in recent days according to a report in Marca.

Ozil is currently ostracised at Arsenal, with his contract due to end this coming summer, while Mourinho is in charge of their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The German playmaker was engaging in a Q&A on Twitter when he was asked what he would do if he only had one contract offer when he retired and it was from Tottenham. “Easy question,” Ozil responded. “Retire!”

Mourinho wasn’t best pleased when he was told about the little interaction in a press conference. In a style classic of the Portuguese, with his usual sardonic tone, asked: “But who has told him that we want him?”

It’s not the first time the pair have clashed. As detailed in Ozil’s book, the pair had a heated conversation in the dressing room during their time together at the Santiago Bernabeu, and their relationship was a rather fractious one.