Erling Haaland sends another little wink to Real Madrid

Erling Haaland, a player long linked to Real Madrid, has sent another little wink toward the Spanish capital according to a report in Diario AS.

The Norwegian striker liked a picture of the Santiago Bernabeu covered in snow on Instagram last weekend, giving the Madrid press hope that his long-reported interest in joining Los Blancos could still be concrete.

Haaland is good friends with Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, whom he plays with for the Norwegian national team. The marksman has scored 19 goals in 16 games for Borussia Dortmund this season, a remarkable rate of a goal every 68 minutes.

Madrid haven’t had a lethal goalscorer in their ranks since Cristiano Ronaldo departed in the summer of 2018, although Karim Benzema has performed admirably since then, especially last season.

The idea in the Madrid press has for some time been that Los Blancos will seek to bring Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga in this summer before moving for Haaland in 2022.