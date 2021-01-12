Data shows Barcelona focus on key skill

After spending the first months of the season stumbling and only impressing in false dawns, Barcelona are beginning to put together runs or results and climb the table.

The Blaugrana won three on the bounce this past week, all away from home, while Lionel Messi, playing with a smile on his face again after a challenging opening the season, was in the mood.

Ronald Koeman‘s era in charge at Camp Nou has often looked unsteady on its feet, but now things are beginning to click and the Dutchman can have cause for optimism heading into 2021.

It’s beginning to seem as if the Catalans are developing a clear playing style, a plan. According to a recent report by the CIES Football Observatory, they do, focusing in on dribbling more than any other skill.

According to their data, which focused on minutes per dribble attempted across the top five European leagues, Barcelona are fourth in their dribbling frequency, behind Paris Saint-Germain, Lyon and Fulham. They average a dribble every four minutes and eight seconds, with a completion percentage of 63.3%.

Next for Spain and La Liga is Elche, who are 27th. They average a dribble every five minutes and five seconds. Real Madrid are 33rd, with an average of a dribble every five minutes and 17 seconds, while Sevilla are 36th at one every five minutes and 20 seconds.