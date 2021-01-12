Boss sacked after fourth La Liga club in four seasons

Alaves have sacked boss Pablo Machin after a run which saw them win just once in their last seven La Liga matches.

Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at Cadiz proved to be Machin’s final game at the helm, leaving the Basque club languishing in 16th spot in the standings with 18 points from their opening 18 games.

ℹ️ Pablo Machín deja de ser entrenador del Deportivo Alavés 👇 Mila esker, @pablomachindiez!#GoazenGlorioso 🦊 — Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) January 12, 2021

The team’s season has not been without highlights – they memorably won 2-1 at Real Madrid in November while they also held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw at home, despite playing over 30 minutes of that clash with 10 players.

Alaves also recorded a regional derby victory at home to Athletic Club Bilbao, however that was just one of four victories recorded in the league to date this campaign.

Machin was famed for guiding Girona to their first ever promotion to the top-flight in 2017 and subsequently led them to a top-half finish using a well-drilled 3-5-2 formation, having started his coaching career at Numancia.

He was then appointed at Sevilla but was dismissed in March in 2019 following the club’s exit from the Europa League at the Round of 16 stage, while struggling in their aim of a top four league finish.

Machin then struggled at Espanyol last year – he replaced David Gallego early in the campaign but he himself was sacked before Christmas with the Catalan club mired in the relegation zone.