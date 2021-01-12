Barcelona presidential elections may be postponed as candidate claims: “Many members are scared”

The elections to choose the next president of Barcelona may be postponed due to the current Covid-19 pandemic according to one of the final four candidates.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana but elections will be held on 24 January with multiple candidates vying to replace the departed Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Victor Font has cast doubt on the elections taking place on the proposed date due to the ongoing pandemic and the lack of options to vote remotely.

Font has said, in quotes carried by Deportes Cuatro: “Not being able to vote in your town, for example, is more than an objective reason to say that it cannot be that only 10,000-15,000 members vote.

“There will be legitimacy problems. The members who wants to vote must be able to do so safely. We are in a very critical moment of the pandemic, and if the club does not provide solutions so that in two weeks we can vote in a different way than planned, the elections cannot be held.

“Many members are scared, they have told us so.”

Font is thought to be the second favourite to assume the position, having collected 4,710 members signatures to ensure his place on the final ballot.

His main rival is the club’s former president Joan Laporta, who collected 10,257 member signatures – fourth on the all-time record list at this stage.

Toni Freixa and Emili Rousaud are the two remaining candidates for the elections, with both viewed as outsiders in the running.