Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone named as best manager of the decade

It has been an incredible decade for Atletico Madrid and their long-term boss Diego Simeone has now been crowned the best manager in football over that time.

Atletico Madrid news is currently being dominated by the club’s incredible domestic form – they are currently top of the league standings with three games in hand over their closest rivals.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has chosen Simeone as the best coach in football over the past decade.

#️⃣1️⃣ Nuestro entrenador Diego Pablo @Simeone ha sido nombrado por la Federación Internacional de Historia y Estadísticas del Fútbol (IFFHS) como mejor entrenador de club de la década. ¡Enhorabuena, míster! 🔝 🙌 ℹ https://t.co/VXTwrJigVP 🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/n1aPrgGS52 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) January 12, 2021

Simeone (152 points) pipped Pep Guardiola (144 points) to the award, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp third on 105 points.

Simeone’s most famed moment was the 2014 La Liga title – the club’s first since 1996 – while reaching four European finals; winning two Europa League crowns in 2012 and 2018, whilst losing out to Real Madrid in the 2014 and 2016 Champions League deciders.

Simeone had managed four clubs in his native Argentina – Racing Club, Estudiantes, San Lorenzo and River Plate – prior to his appointment at Atleti back in December 2011.

The Argentine has overseen a remarkable 502 matches for Los Rojiblancos, winning 302 of those matches with 118 draws and just 82 losses – a win rate of 60.16 percent.