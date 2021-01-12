Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla 2-0 to underline their title credentials

Traditionally two of the biggest clubs in Spain, Atletico Madrid v Sevilla is always an intriguing clash, culturally as well as on the field of play.

They locked horns this evening in La Liga, with Sevilla travelling to the Spanish capital to take on Atletico at a freezing Wanda Metropolitano.

The hosts won 2-0 to bounce back from their Copa del Rey exit against Segunda B side Cornella and underline their title credentials. Los Rojiblancos are now four points clear at the top of the table with two games in hand on Real Madrid and Barcelona.

It was far from a scintillating performance from the victors, with the emphasis being placed upon defensive solidity rather than the indulgence of attacking flair we’ve seen more of this season. They were clinical when it counted, however, and deserved the points.

Atletico took the lead inside 20 minutes, with Diego Simeone‘s decision to start Angel Correa over Joao Felix bearing fruit. Kieran Trippier, returning from his FA-imposed ban, passed to the Argentine, who turned smartly before unleashing a lethal finish.

Simeone’s side doubled their advantage in the second half, Trippier again involved. The English full-back played a ball over the top for Marcos Llorente, who squared for Saul Niguez. The Spaniard took the pass well before arrowing a finish past Bono.