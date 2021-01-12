Atletico Madrid and Sevilla name lineups for clash at Wanda Metropolitano

Traditionally two of the biggest clubs in Spain, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla is always an intriguing clash, culturally as well as on the field of play.

They meet tonight in La Liga, Sevilla travelling to the Spanish capital to take on Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico lost to Segunda B side Cornella in the Copa del Rey last time out, while Sevilla beat Real Sociedad in a 3-2 shootout at the Sanchez-Pizjuan down in Andalusia.

Los Rojiblancos come into the game top of the pile, a point clear of second-placed Real Madrid with three games in hand.

Victory for Sevilla could see them go fourth, with two games in hand on Villarreal, who are currently in fourth, and three in hand on La Real, who are fifth.

Diego Simeone has opted for what looks to be a 4-4-2, with Jan Oblak in goal supported by a back four of Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez and Mario Hermoso.

In midfield, Koke and Marcos Llorente look to be starting centrally, with Thomas Lemar and Yannick Carrasco on either wing. Luis Suarez starts up front with fellow South American Angel Correa beside him.

Julen Lopetegui picked a team that’s pretty much full-strength. Bono starts in goal, with captain Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos and Marcos Acuna in defence.

Sevilla start with a midfield three of Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic and Fernando (who’ll operate as the pivot), flanked by Lucas Ocampos and Suso and spearheaded by Youssef En-Nesyri, who scored a hat-trick against La Real at the weekend.