Real Madrid postpone decision on French teenage star

Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga remains a transfer target for Real Madrid but the club are delaying any decision on his future until April, claim Diario AS.

Los Blancos are said to have informed the player’s entourage that they will not make a decision on his transfer until nearer to the summer window, to see the long-term financial implications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The teenage sensation has gone from strength to strength for the Ligue 1 club, whom he helped to propel to qualification for this season’s Champions League and has grown into one of the standout players in the division, playing a part in Real Madrid news recently.

This campaign, Camavinga has played 20 games, scoring one goal and providing two assists, while he has missed four games due to injury.

The central midfielder became the youngest France international in over 100 years when he made his debut for Les Bleus back in October in the Nations League, aged just 17.

Camavinga celebrated his 18th birthday in November and has now clocked up 64 first-team appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

The Angolan born star will likely dominate transfer speculation in the months to come but he is out of contract at Rennes in 2022 and a decision is likely to be made soon regarding any future destination.