Valencia’s Struggles: Is There Any Hope in 2021?

It’s been a very disappointing season for both the players and management at Valencia, which reflects through the team’s position in the La Liga table.

As it stands, Valencia does not resemble the powerhouse that Unai Emery led to victory in the past.

Fans often reflect on the glory days when the club won two consecutive La Liga titles.

Valencia even grabbed the second position in the early decade of this century.

Even though Valencia won against Valladolid last weekend, it is far from anything fans are expecting.

The 2018/19 season witnessed Los Che ending up among the top four.

The team even won the Copa del Rey by defeating Barcelona in the final.

Even though Valencia failed to make a mark during the ongoing season, but it won’t be fair to put the entire blame on Javi Gracia, whose appointment in summer came in as a surprise for many.

The former boss at Watford and Malaga had an impressive record of accomplishment, and he settled in quite quickly in his new job.

Summer Transfer Season

The biggest issue faced by Javi Garcia is the loss of some crucial players who the club had to let go last summer.

The summer transfer window, used by the club to make some quick but important financial gains, created a vacuum.

For instance, Ferran Torres joined Manchester City, and it is quite understandable why the club even agreed to a price cut.

Valencia is nowhere near Manchester when it comes to football or finances.

Rodrigo was transferred to Leeds United for a sum of €35 million, which was an offer a club like Valencia couldn’t refuse.

Even after the summer transfer window’s closure, the club even had to let Geoffrey Kondogbia transfer to Atletico Madrid.

However, two transfers that the club could never explain were captain Dani Parejo and midfielder Francis Coquelin to their arch rivals Villarreal.

Garcia had a tough season ahead of him, and the struggles were evident during Valencia’s matches.

Garcia had targeted Etienne Capoue, but Valencia management failed to sign him as he joined rivals Villarreal, which is a sign of the change has to come from the top of the club to improve performance.

It has always been convenient for clubs to sell players to boost their finances, but the real folly lies in failing to arrange proper replacements.

Valencia potentially wrecked their chances even before the season began this year.

A Season Started on a Dreadful Note

The coach had his reasons to be disappointed in the way the season proceeded, but Garcia can’t run away as he is responsible for the club’s dismal performance.

Despite a number of their top players moving away, Valencia still boasts of some great players like captain Jose Luis Gaya, Carlos Soler, and Toni Lato.

Goncalo Guedes has immense experience on the field, and the club can still count on reliable international players like Kevin Gameiro, Eliaquim Mangala, and Jasper Cillessen.

Valencia fans are quite excited by the performance of players like Yunus Musah, who looks immensely promising even at 18.

Fans, club management, and players can take inspiration from the matches where they performed well.

We have witnessed how the club managed to demolish Real Madrid in one of the most amazing matches of this season.

The club even showed their combative side when they pulled a 2-2 draw against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Thus, it seems that Valencia’s problem lies in their lack of hunger for winning, and it’s pretty much evident that out of 17 games, the club has won merely three encounters.

With rumours circulating about Gracia’s replacement, fans are on the edge of their seats to see how events unfold.

Valencia will face Alcorcon, Osasuna, Atletico Madrid, and Elche in January.

Hence, fans are not giving up and hope to see Valencia win against them.

Of course, with the current situation, the odds do not seem as promising.

Valencia might still reward us with some beautiful football moments this season.

Hence, do not miss the upcoming matches, and cheer for your favourite team.