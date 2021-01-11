Valencia linked with Benfica defensive star

Valencia could turn to the Primeira Liga in their hunt for a new defender with reports linked them with Benfica skipper Ferro.

The former Portuguese U21 international took over the captain’s armband at the Estadio da Luz following Ruben Dias’ move to Manchester City in 2020.

However he has lost his starting place in 2020/21 following the arrival of Jan Vertonghen with the Belgian international striking up a centre back partnership Nicolas Otamendi.

That lack of regular football has opened up the potential to an exit before the end of the transfer window, with reports from local outlet A Bola claiming Los Che are monitoring the situation.

Valencia boss Javi Gracia has stuck with Gabriel Paulista and Hugo Guillamon as his first choice partnership so far this season, but he is in the market for defensive reinforcements, with the duo conceding a warrying average of 1.4 goals per game in La Liga in 2020/21.

