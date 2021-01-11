La Liga News

Valencia intensify pursuit of Tottenham midfielder

Valencia are continuing to push for the signing of Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks by making a second loan offer.

It is reported by journalist Guillem Balague that Los Che have submitted a loan offer which would see them cover the player’s wages for the remainder of the campaign but Spurs are unwilling to let the player go without a loan fee.

As things stand, it does not appear likely that Winks will be on his way to Spain as Valencia are strapped for cash and may now look for alternatives.

Javi Gracia’s side have now moved out of the relegation zone – with 19 points from 18 games –following this weekend’s win at Real Valladolid, but their poor form is dominating La Liga news.

Eight first-team squad players left the Mestalla this summer – including central midfielders Dani Parejo, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Francis Coquelin – with no additions, so the squad is in need of fresh arrivals.

Winks has made just seven league appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side in 2020/21 with summer signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg taking his place in the Spurs starting XI.

