Two candidates drop out of Barcelona presidential election race

Two candidates have dropped out of this month’s presidential election race at Barcelona having not garnered the sufficient number of member signatures.

Agusti Benedito and Pere Riera are no longer in the running having not garnered the minimum number of signatures that were required – 2,257.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana following the resignation of former club supremo Josep Maria Bartomeu, with elections behind held on 24 January 2021.

The elections are continuing to dominate Barcelona news with Victor Font an early frontrunner alongside his rival Joan Laporta with five other candidates also still in the running.

To be considered a presidential candidate, all hopefuls need the signature approval of at least 2,257 members and to present a guaranteed payment of at least €124.2m to be considered for the vacant position of president.

The candidates are all pledging different commitments with the return of individuals such as Xavi Hernandez at the heart of many campaigns.