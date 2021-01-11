Tottenham targeting Real Madrid outcast Eder Militao

Premier League side Tottenham are considering a January move for Real Madrid defender Eder Militao.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has hinted he is looking to reinforce his defence in the coming weeks with the inexperienced duo Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga his current back up options.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Mourinho is now targeting Brazilian international Militao as a potential option for the second half of the campaign.

Militao has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot with Zinedine Zidane’s team since his move from Porto in 2019, with 10 La Liga starts last season and no first team action since October 31.

With Nacho Fernandez remaining as the first reserve to Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, Militao’s opportunities in the Spanish capital look likely to remain limited.

Los Blancos are set to demand in the region of £30m from Spurs for the 22-year old after paying £39m for him less than 18 months ago.