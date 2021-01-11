Top La Liga official tests positive for Covid-19

High profile La Liga referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz has tested positive for Covid-19 and must now enter a period of quarantine.

The Valencia native, who is the most recognised Spanish official, now looks set to sit out the next rounds of action in Spanish football due to having to enter self-isolation.

💥 ÚLTIMA HORA | Mateu Lahoz, positivo por coronavirus 😷 Es asintomático y se encuentra en buen estado pic.twitter.com/wgkrcJrSTm — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) January 11, 2021

It is said that Lahoz is currently in good health and is yet to show any symptoms of the virus but he must follow the strict health guidelines and advice in order to minimise any potential spread.

Lahoz has been an official in the Spanish top division since 2008 and is one of the most recognisable names in officiating circles across Europe, having officiated in a number of top competitions including in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The 43-year-old – who is known for his talkative and often flamboyant style of officiating – has been a recognised FIFA listed referee since 2011.