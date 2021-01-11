The two Real Madrid stars who have been bizarrely isolated by Zidane

Real Madrid news has largely been positive in recent weeks with the side going on a nine-match unbeaten run, despite disappointing recent draws at Elche and Osasuna.

However, two players who have bizarrely rarely featured at all in recent times are midfield duo Martin Odegaard and Fede Valverde, as outlined by a report in Marca.

It follows on from a recent report in Diario AS that had outlined how Odegaard has not played a minute of first-team football since the Champions League defeat to Shakhtar Donestk – which has now stretched to a run of nine successive matches.

Odegaard started the first two La Liga games of the season against Real Sociedad and Betis for Madrid but has suffered various muscular injuries since to derail his progress, and he now appears to have fallen from prominence altogether, having been fit and available for the last six fixtures but not being utilised at all.

Valverde, 22, made 30 starts across all competitions last season but has started just 11 matches to date this campaign and none at all since Christmas.

Whilst both can be expected back in the first-team at some point in the coming weeks, the absence of the pair is asking questions as to why there has not been more rotation.