The truth behind why Sevilla fans were excited by Dani Alves hint

Sevilla fans were teased by their former star player Dani Alves on Monday as he hinted at a possible return to the club.

Alves tweeted a photo of himself at the club alongside the caption: “As the saying goes: THE GOOD SON ALWAYS COMES HOME!”

Como dice el dicho: EL BUENO HIJO A CASA SIEMPRE VUELVE!

#🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/vCdMrWKzZA — Daniel Alves (@DaniAlvesD2) January 11, 2021

That prompted a series of reactions among fans of the Andalusian club, who dared to dream that their former right-back could be on his way back to the club.

However, it soon emerged that the coy message was in relation to the Brazilian international – currently at Sao Paulo – representing the club for Esports.

The Brazilian played for Sevilla between 2002 and 2008, clocking up 250 first-team appearances – in which he scored 16 goals and won five trophies, including two UEFA Cup titles and one Copa del Rey crown.

Sevilla signed him from Brazilian club Bahia before selling him to Barcelona – where he won 23 titles, while his career total of 41 senior titles across club and international level is the most of any active footballer.