The reasons why Antoine Griezmann is reborn at Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann has not always had an easy time of it since joining Barcelona in the summer of 2019 but the signs in recent games are that he has turned a corner.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo has outlined the reasons behind Griezmann’s upturn in fortunes after netting twice and providing a further two assists across two games in the past week.

It is claimed that Ronald Koeman’s switch back to a 4-3-3 formation from his initial 4-2-3-1 has played to Griezmann’s strengths, even if it means he is playing in the slightly unfamiliar position on the left of an attacking trident.

The analysis adds that the return of form to Lionel Messi has brought the best out of Griezmann (who had been behind Martin Braithwaite in the pecking order recently) as has the selection of Ousmane Dembele in attack – who is said to compliment his international teammates’ skillset.

Indeed, Barcelona news has been a lot more optimistic in recent weeks with the side undefeated in eight La Liga games, in which they have won six.

The combination of players is slightly forced as both Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho are unavailable due to injuries, but fans of the Blaugrana will be greatly encouraged by Griezmann’s recent form and it is little surprise that it has coincided with the team’s improved attacking output.