Spanish football morning headlines: Camavinga speaks on Real Madrid links, Real Madrid squad stranded in Pamplona and Barcelona’s reborn star

Spanish football morning headlines from Monday January 11.

Camavinga coy on Madrid move

Real Madrid transfer news has focused on the long-term in recent times with Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga often linked.

The teenage sensation has now spoken out about the potential interest of Los Blancos as he remained coy on a future move.

Camavinga told Canal Football Club, as per Marca: “It is clear that it is great when a big club is interested in you. But I have a cool head, I am at Rennes. After that, we will see the end of the season. We will meet and see the pros and cons.”

Madrid stranded in Pamplona

Saturday night’s draw at Osasuna has dominated Real Madrid news this weekend but the club’s nightmare trip extended into Monday as they had to spend a third night in Pamplona.

As per Marca, the stay in Navarra extended to a third night as Madrid’s Barajas airport remained closed due to the adverse weather across Spain.

The club had arrived in Pamplona on Friday evening but have remained marooned in the city due to a lack of travel options.

Griezmann reborn at Barcelona

Barcelona news has been a lot more optimistic in recent weeks with the side undefeated in eight La Liga games, in which they have won six.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo has now outlined how Antoine Griezmann has been rejuvenated in recent weeks – with two goals and two assists in his last two games.

The change to a 4-3-3 formation and the return of Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele are said to be key to Griezmann’s upturn in form.