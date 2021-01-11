Spanish football evening headlines: Key Barcelona presidential election update, Dani Alves hinted at Sevilla return and Barcelona striker gives up on future

Spanish football evening headlines for Monday 11 January.

Barcelona election update

Barcelona news is now being dominated by the elections, which will be held later this month and there were key updates on the race this afternoon.

The ballot has been whittled down from nine names to five as Agusti Benedito, Pere Riera, Jordi Farre and Fernandez Ala all dropped out of the running, after failing to meet the minimum number of member signatures – 2,257.

Joan Laporta has garnered a huge 10,257 signatures – making him clear favourite – while fellow frontrunner Victor Font has collected 4,710 members signatures.

Braithwaite pledges future to Blaugrana

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has become an increasingly important figure in recent months and he has ruled out leaving the club at all this calendar year.

Braithwaite told TV3, in quotes carried by Marca: “There is no option for me to leave in this winter market and not at the end of the season either. Next year I will continue to fight for my goals.”

Dani Alves excites Sevilla fans

Sevilla fans were teased by their former star player Dani Alves on Monday as he hinted at a possible return to the club.

Como dice el dicho: EL BUENO HIJO A CASA SIEMPRE VUELVE!

#🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/vCdMrWKzZA — Daniel Alves (@DaniAlvesD2) January 11, 2021

Alves tweeted a photo of himself at the club alongside the caption: “As the saying goes: THE GOOD SON ALWAYS COMES HOME!”

However, it was later clarified that the Brazilian – currently at Sao Paulo – would be representing the club in an Esports competition.