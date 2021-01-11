Real Madrid pair set to miss Spanish Supercopa tie with Athletic Club

Real Madrid are set to be without Dani Carvajal and Luka Jovic for their Spanish Supercopa semi-final against Athletic Club on January 14.

Los Blancos will travel directly on to Andalucia after the ongoing weather issues across Spain forced them to remain in Pamplona after their weekend 0-0 La Liga draw away at Osasuna.

Both players missed that game, with Carvajal serving a one game ban and Jovic struggling with a muscle injury.

Spanish international Carvajal has since picked up a thigh problem in training, and according to reports from Marca, both he and Jovic will now miss the trip to the Estadio Rosaleda in the coming days.

The pair could join up with the squad for the January 17 final, against either Barcelona or Real Sociedad, if Zinedine Zidane’s team can get past Marcelino’s side in the last four.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V ATHLETIC CLUB

Courtois; Vazquez, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Casemiro; Vinicius, Benzema, Asensio