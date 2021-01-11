Getafe secure first La Liga win of 2021 away at Elche

Getafe have picked a timely La Liga win as Jose Bordalas’ side secured a 3-1 victory away at rivals Elche.

Bordalas’ side had only won once in league action since October 17 ahead of kick off at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

However, despite the match being controversially delayed by 24 hours due to Getafe’s inability to travel out of Madrid, as a result of heavy snow, the visitors dominated in Valencia.

But it was not all plain sailing on the night for Bordalas, as Raul Guti tapped the home side in front after just four minutes, before Marc Cucrella nodded home an equaliser just before the break.

After the restart it was two of Bordalas’ trusted veteran stars that secured all three points as Jaime Mata followed up from close range after Takefusa Kubo’s shot was saved.

Angel Rodriguez wrapped up the win in the final minutes as he calmly tucked home from the penalty spot.

The result sees Getafe move up from 16th to 13th in the La Liga table with Elche remaining inside the relegation zone in 18th.

