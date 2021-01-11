Eduardo Camavinga describes the “great” feeling to be linked to Real Madrid

Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga has spoken of how it feels to be linked with a transfer to Real Madrid and remained coy on a potential move.

The teenage sensation has gone from strength to strength for the Ligue 1 club, whom he helped to propel to qualification for this season’s Champions League and has grown into one of the standout players in the division, playing a part in Real Madrid news recently.

The central midfielder became the youngest France international in over 100 years when he made his debut for Les Bleus back in October in the Nations League, aged just 17.

Camavinga celebrated his 18th birthday in November and has now clocked up 64 first-team appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

Camavinga told Canal Football Club, as per Marca: “It is clear that it is great when a big club is interested in you. But I have a cool head, I am at Rennes. After that, we will see the end of the season. We will meet and see the pros and cons.”

Camavinga became the youngest ever professional for the club when he made his senior debut on 14 December 2018 at the age of 16 and one month.

He has been a part of Rennes’ system since the age of 11 and is regarded to be one of the brightest prospects in French football.

Born in Cabinda, Angola, Camavinga holds Congolese citizenship through his parents. He has lived in France since his second birthday.