Barcelona defender must take fresh opportunity

Samuel Umtiti returned to the forefront of Barcelona news this weekend as he returned to the starting line-up due to absentees.

Clement Lenglet was suspended for the trip to Granada with Gerard Pique a long-term injury absentee, while Ronald Araujo pulled out of the clash at the last minute with a muscle strain.

That gave Umtiti a rare start and he played his part in a clean sheet, with Diario Sport now outlining how he has been afforded a rare opportunity that he now must seize.

The France international has not played in successive games for the Blaugrana since February and with Lenglet back from suspension, it is unclear if he will start in the Spanish Supercopa this week.

As outlined by Marca last week, Umtiti’s return followed a spell on the sidelines with a gastric ailment and he is now back in contention to feature in the forthcoming matchdays for Ronald Koeman’s side.

Umtiti was heavily linked with an exit from Barcelona this summer due to his high wage and lack of first-team opportunities, but he has stayed at the club for now.

The former Lyon defender will now be competing for a place alongside Lenglet, Araujo or Mingueza in the heart of the defence, with Pique currently out injured.

Umtiti has suffered from multiple injuries over the past few seasons, curtailing his development at the club.