Barcelona confirmed squad for Spanish Supercopa: Key defenders included

Barcelona news is now focusing on this week’s Spanish Supercopa with the club confirming a 21-player panel for the tournament.

17-year-old Ilaix Moriba – included in a first-team squad for the first time for this weekend’s win at Granada – but the big news sees a double defensive boost for Ronald Koeman’s side.

Clement Lenglet returns from suspension while Ronald Araujo is included despite an injury in the win at Granada.

Real Sociedad were drawn to play Barcelona on one side of the draw while Athletic Club will face Real Madrid on the other.

The Blaugrana’s game against La Real will take place on Wednesday while Athletic’s clash with Los Blancos will take place on Thursday. The final is scheduled to take place on Sunday at Seville’s La Cartuja stadium.

The Supercopa is contested by the winners and runners up of La Liga (Madrid and the Catalan giants respectively) alongside the winners and runners-up of the Copa del Rey (Athletic and La Real, although their final hasn’t been played yet due to the pandemic – as they await the return of fans to stadiums).

Madrid won the competition last season, beating Atletico Madrid in the final held at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.