Watch: Mateo Messi celebrates his father’s ingenious free-kick at Granada

After a tough 2020, Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is finally playing with a smile on his face again.

The Argentine scored a brace midweek at Athletic Club and repeated the trick last night at Granada, where he was instrumental in the Blaugrana’s 4-0 evisceration of their Andalusian opponents.

His first was a lethal finish on his left foot, executed in a split-second after receiving the ball from Antoine Griezmann, who also scored a brace on the night.

His second was a moment of pure genius. Barcelona earned a free-kick at the edge of the box, with Granada pre-empting Argentine wizardry by having a player lie down behind the wall to prevent Messi from drilling it beneath.

No matter. He simply hit it low and hard to the left bottom corner, wrong-footing the goalkeeper and ignoring the wall completely.

It was a goal celebrated vociferously back in Catalonia, with Messi’s wife, Antonella, posting a video of their son Mateo celebrating his father’s work of art, as noted by Caught Offside.