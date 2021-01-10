War of words between Ronald Koeman and Roberto Soldado

Barcelona enjoyed themselves on Saturday evening at Los Carmenes, beating Granada 4-0 and playing scintillating football. Storm Filomena was nowhere to be seen and the Andalusian night was clear if cold.

There was a moment of contention in the game, however, despite the straightforward result, as noted by Diario Sport. Barcelona’s first goal came when a deflected clearance by Roberto Soldado fell to Antoine Griezmann, who finished smartly.

The Granada players, convinced that the Frenchman was offside, surrounded the referee, livid. The most vocal of the home cohort was Soldado, a player well known as being somewhat of a nuisance to referees, a born competitor who will play for every marginal gain.

Ronald Koeman, taking exception to Soldado’s objections, responded with strong feelings of his own, to which Soldado responded with aggression. The back and forth continued for several minutes, with both parties giving as good as they got.

The pair clashed in the tunnel again, with Koeman waiting for Soldado, who came in last exchanging more strong words until Diego Martinez pulled his forward away.