Thibaut Courtois says that La Liga need to understand its players are “human”

There was a great deal of anger toward the authorities in the Real Madrid camp following their 0-0 draw with Osasuna on Saturday evening, none expressing their feelings as powerfully as Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian goalkeeper was angry that La Liga forced Madrid to travel to Pamplona in the midst of Storm Filomena, the storm that covered Spain in heavy snow.

The Madrid players were forced to leave for Pamplona a day earlier than they normally would, on Friday instead of Saturday. The entire squad and coaching staff were stuck in a grounded plane for almost four hours on the tarmac at Barajas Airport because their plane couldn’t take off.

Post-game, Madrid were forced to stay in Pamplona as Barajas Airport is closed until Sunday afternoon at the earliest. There’s even a possibility that they may fly directly to Malaga from Pamplona and bypass Madrid, given they’re playing Athletic Club in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final there next.

“We’ve been able to play, but from La Liga it’s a bit regrettable what they’ve done to us, to Rayo Vallecano and other teams,” Courtois said in comments carried by Diario Sport.

“I think it was known for a long time that the storm was going to happen, and [the problem] is not just not being able to play, but that yesterday we had to take off with the runway half-frozen, today we can’t return home and we have to go directly to Malaga. La Liga has to realise that we’re human and that we’re not a show that always has to play.”