Spanish football morning headlines: Madrid at war with La Liga and Messi’s second-best ever start to a year

Spanish football morning headlines for January 10th

Real Madrid at war with La Liga

Real Madrid‘s trip to Pamplona and the match they played against Osasuna in unfavourable conditions has worsened relations between the club and La Liga according to Marca.

Zinedine Zidane and Thibaut Courtois, especially, are said to have vocally expressed their displeasure at the way the fixture was handled, and the ordeal has become the latest chapter in an ongoing war that began over television rights and intensified due to scheduling, the European Super League and VAR.

A storm against La Liga

Real Madrid‘s worst nightmare was made reality on Saturday night at El Sadar according to Diario AS. Los Blancos played Osasuna on an icy pitch, and struggled through a strange and difficult game, a perfect storm of adversity that ended in a draw.

Especially when considering the logistical difficulties of the previous day, with the squad and staff stuck on the tarmac of Barajas Airport in a grounded plane for four hours, it made sense that come the final whistle Zinedine Zidane and Thibaut Courtois would openly rage against La Liga.

Messi’s second best start to a year

Lionel Messi has scored four goals in Barcelona‘s first three games this year, making 2021 his second-best start to a calendar year according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Argentine’s brace against Granada last night complemented his brace at Athletic Club during the week, meaning that only in 2016, when he scored five by January 10th, has he started a year in better form.

