Ronald Araujo suffers overload in the hamstring of his right thigh

Ronald Araujo had been in line to start for Barcelona in their 4-0 defeat of Granada last night, but pulled out in the warm-up due to an injury complaint. Samuel Umtiti came in for him.

According to Diario Sport, the Uruguayan centre-back has suffered from an overload in the hamstring of his right thigh. He underwent tests this Sunday by Barcelona’s medical team.

Araujo’s recovery time hasn’t been specified, but the thought is that the discomfort he’s suffered will keep him out of the next few matches Barcelona have, including the semi-final Supercopa de Espana clash with Real Sociedad this Wednesday.

The 21 year-old has been one of the brightest lights at Camp Nou this season, performing with maturity and confidence to carve out an almost guaranteed starting role in the Barcelona defence.

Along with Pedri, Araujo has impressed behind the scenes with his commitment and attitude, while earning plaudits on the pitch for his bravery, strength and intelligence. He’ll be missed.