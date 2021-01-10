Real Sociedad handed injury boost ahead of Barcelona Supercopa tie

Real Sociedad should be boosted by the return to fitness of defender Nacho Monreal for their Spanish Supercopa semi-final against Barcelona.

The veteran full back returned to full training over the weekend, and as per reports from Diario AS, he will now be included in Imanol Alguacil’s squad to face La Blaugrana.

However, despite the positive update on Monreal, the report states David Silva and Artiz Elustondo are unlikely to be fit in time to travel.

La Real face Barcelona on January 13 at Cordoba’s Estadio Nuevo Arcangel, with the winners taking on either Real Madrid or Athletic Club in the final on January 17.

Alguacil’s side warmed up their cup clash with a 3-2 league defeat away at Sevilla this weekend and he is expected to rotate his squad against Ronald Koeman’s side.

Club captain Asier Illarramendi could return to the starting XI with Willian Jose set to shake off a knock in time to feature.