Real Madrid will not return to Madrid ahead of Supercopa clash

Real Madrid will not return to their training base in the Spanish capital ahead of Thursday’s Spanish Supercopa tie with Athletic Club.

Zinedine Zidane’s squad stayed on in Pamplona after their 0-0 La Liga draw at Osasuna this weekend with widespread snow disrupting their travel plans.

Los Blancos were forced to wait an extra four hours before flying out of Madrid’s Barajas Airport on Saturday with Zidane critical of La Liga’s decision to allow the game to go ahead.

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the club have opted to remain in Pamplona due to the worsening weather forecast in the coming days.

Zidane and his players will then travel directly on to Malaga to face Marcelino’s new team at Cordoba’s Estadio Nuevo Arcangel.

They will then provisionally stay in Malaga, depending on their result in the semi-final clash, with the final due to be played in Sevilla on January 17.