La Liga News

Real Betis linked with Arsenal defender in January move

Real Betis could make a shock January transfer swoop for Arsenal’s wantaway centre back Sokratis.

The Greek international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium before the transfer window closes this month after slipping out of Mikel Arteta’s plans in 2020/21.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side have been linked with a string of defensive targets in recent weeks and reports from tbrfootball.com claim the former Borussia Dortmund man is now on their radar.

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini

However, the main stumbling block for a deal are likely to depend on financial factors in negotiations, with Sokratis needing to take a significant wage cut from his current £100,000 per week salary at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are also hopeful of recouping the bulk of the £17m they paid to Dortmund to bring him to the club back in 2018 with Arteta likely to listen to offers in the region of around £12m for the 32-year old.

 

Posted by

Tags Arsenal Sokratis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.