Manuel Pellegrini calls for Huesca v Real Betis tie to be postponed

Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini has called for their La Liga trip to Huesca tomorrow night to be postponed due to heavy snow.

Storm Filomena has brought record snow levels across Spain in recent days with the La Liga fixture schedule suffering as a result.

Atletico Madrid’s home game with Athletic Club was called off after the visitors were unable to land at Madrid’s Barajas Airport, whilst Getafe’s trip to Elche was delayed by 24 hours.

With weather conditions expected to worsen in the next 48 hours, Pellegrini believes the common sense decision would be to remove the need to travel from Andalucia to Aragaon.

“It seems very risky to me to travel to Huesca,” as per reports from Marca.

“The state of the field is a concern, as it is covered in snow and not suitable for a match to be played on it.

“It seems irresponsible to play a game when the weather conditions are not good for traveling or playing and we await the league’s decision.”

La Liga are likely to make a final decision on the game, as well as Getafe’s tie at Elche within the next 48 hours.

However, if the match is postponed it will add another fixture window to an already bloated calendar in 2021, with the Spanish Supercopa kicking off in midweek.