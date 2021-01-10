La Liga round-up: Levante and Cadiz triumph over Eibar and Alaves

Storm Filomena wreaked havoc on the Spanish football calendar this weekend, but two games did manage to take place in La Liga this afternoon with another scheduled for this evening.

Levante hosted Eibar at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, with the hosts triumphing 2-1. Eibar actually took the lead through Takashi Inui before Gonzalo Melero and then Jose Luis Morales hit back in an eleven-minute window to take all three points.

Down in Andalusia, that southernmost region of the country that managed to avoid being covered in snow, Cadiz recorded an important 3-1 victory over Alaves.

Alex Fernandez opened the scoring for the hosts before Joselu got Alaves back on level terms. Goals from Anthony Lozano and veteran marksman Alvaro Negredo, however, took the game away from the visitors and ensured Cadiz left their Estadio Ramon de Carranza content.

The results mean that Levante sit tenth, just two points behind Cadiz in ninth. Eibar, meanwhile, are currently placed 13th, a point ahead of Alaves who are in 14th. Real Valladolid host Valencia this evening at Estadio Jose Zorrilla.