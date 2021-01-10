Getafe want further postponement of Elche clash

Getafe club president Angel Torres has called on La Liga to provide a further postponement to their game at Elche tomorrow night.

Heavy snow across the country prevented Getafe from travelling to Valencia for the game which was originally scheduled to be played tonight.

La Liga and the two clubs agreed to an original delay of 24 hours, to allow Getafe to fly into Valencia without the need for a treacherous road journey.

However, Torres has hit out at La Liga’s insistence at playing the game so soon, particularly with further snow forecast in the next 48 hours.

“I am very angry with La Liga. What they are doing is unacceptable,” he told an interview with Marca.

“We have been locked up since Friday without being able to train and now we cannot travel by plane or train and the roads are closed.

“I demand as a member of La Liga that Javier Tebas seek a solution as soon as possible possible.

“Firstly there is the issue of the safety of the Getafe players and travelling party and then the rest. I am extremely angry.”

La Liga have not indicated they will reverse their decision on the fixture with Getafe potentially facing a walkover if they are unable to travel to the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

Bordalas’ side ended 2020 on a disappointing note with three points from five games in December, followed by a 1-0 defeat at Real Valladolid in their opening league game of 2021.