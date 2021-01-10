Atletico Madrid could recall loan star from English Championship side

Atletico Madrid are rumoured to be considering recalling highly rated midfielder Rodrigo Riquelme from his loan spell at Bournemouth this month.

The 20-year old schemer joined the Championship club on a season-long loan deal at the start of the 2020/21 campaign, amid growing transfer interest from across Europe in him.

Bournemouth have the option to make his move a permanent one in the summer, and after an impressive start to life in England, they look likely take up the clause.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, Atletico have not given up hoping of bringing him back to Madrid in 2021, if they can convince The Cherries to broker a deal.

His potential return to the Wanda Metropolitano is likely to hinge on whether Diego Simeone can offer him a first team role in the months ahead.

Prior to his move to England he had made just one La Liga appearance for Los Rojiblancos.