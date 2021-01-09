Zinedine Zidane: Osasuna game should have been suspended

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has criticised the decision to allow their La Liga clash at Osasuna to go ahead in adverse weather conditions.

Los Blancos’ journey to Pamplona was disrupted by a freak snowstorm in the Spanish capital with Zidane and his squad forced to wait for an extra four hours at Barajas Airport.

They eventually travelled north for the game with the pitch at El Sadar also managing to pass an inspection before kick off.

However, despite the snow continuing to fall during a frustrating 0-0 draw for Zidane, the game was allowed to continue, and the French boss was left angry at full time.

“It was not a football match and that is the feeling we have after what happened,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“It was not a football match and it should have been suspended.

“I will complain about game going ahead as the conditions were not good.”

La Liga fixtures have been hit hard by hard by the disruptive weather in Spain with Atletico Madrid’s home game against Athletic Club called off after the visitors were unable to land at Barajas.

Getafe’s trip to Elche tomorrow night has also been plunged into doubt, with both clubs agreeing to delay the game for 24 hours, provided Jose Bordalas’ side are able to travel from Madrid.