Who Should Barcelona Sign in the January Transfer Window?

Barcelona, one of the biggest football clubs in the world, are used to getting what they want.

Whether it’s players, managers or trophies, they are normally at the top of the pecking order when the January transfer window opens in the New Year.

However, things are very different at the present time.

Of course, their poor start to the campaign highlights that the club are in desperate need of quality players.

January will allow them to reassess, but who will be on Ronald Koeman’s radar?

More importantly, who wants to go to Barça?

Eric Garcia

Barça are poor all over the pitch, except in attack where they still hold a few aces up their sleeves, such as Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati, and Riqui Puig.

However, it’s in defence where the team’s most glaring weaknesses are emphasised, particularly as they haven’t replaced Javier Mascherano’s incredible mix of old-fashioned defending and passing skill.

In the Man City man, Garcia, they have a defender who isn’t scared to roll up his sleeves and compete with the toughest, most aggressive strikers in Spain and Europe.

Of course, the centre-back is a former La Masia graduate, so he’s well-versed in the Barcelona philosophy.

His contract runs out in the summer of 2021, but reports suggest City could come to the table in January to cash in before Garcia leaves for nothing.

Memphis Depay

The name Memphis Depay won’t excite Cules. Let’s face it – the Dutchman is a far cry from their previous target, Lautaro Martinez.

Still, the inside-forward has a fantastic record at international level for the Netherlands, and this shows he has class.

Plus, Depay has been revitalised at Lyon after an ill-advised move to Old Trafford ended acrimoniously.

Many fans might point to the likes of Puig and Fati and say Depay isn’t needed, yet the Dutch forward is an experienced player with a lot of pace who likes to cut in from the wing to create space for marauding full backs.

Considering Puig and Fati are youngsters learning their trade, Depay could be the ideal foil. Not only that, but he’s refused to commit his future to his current club and is available on the cheap.

Gini Wijnaldum

Wijnaldum is the type of signing who would restore faith in the club’s hierarchy.

Although he’s a Koeman signing, the Liverpool man brings a lot to the table in terms of his positioning in a midfield three, his passing intelligence, and his bravery on the ball.

Next to Frenkie de Jong and Miralem Pjanic, the out-of-contract midfielder could form the basis of a strong-yet-classy central three that quickly gets the ball into Messi’s feet.

Financial restrictions mean that Barça’s options are limited, but there are good bargains and free signings available if they can get the deals over the line.