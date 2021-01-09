WATCH: Marco Asensio almost edges Real Madrid in front against Osasuna

Real Madrid were almost handed an early second half breakthrough in their tight La Liga clash away at Osasuna.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have struggled to make any attacking impact against a determined home side, with Los Blancos failing to register a shot on target for the first time in all competitions this season.

However, the visitors have improved significantly after the restart, with Spanish international Marco Asensio inches away from putting them 1-0 in front.

The winger collected a long ball forward from defence before dodging past two Osasuna tackles and bring a fantastic diving stop from home keeper Sergio Herrera.

His shot was saved, but it was all about @marcoasensio10's first touch… 🤩#OsasunaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/2zU0pQG0GC — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) January 9, 2021

Real Madrid have since had the ball in the net as Karim Benzema forced home from close range after Herrera spectacularly saved his initial effort.

Karim Benzema goal ruled out for offside.pic.twitter.com/FNKAnK61Xe — noobfcb (@noob_fcb) January 9, 2021

But the Frenchman’s effort was immediately ruled out for offside as Real Madrid’s frustrating night in Pamplona continues at El Sadar.

Image via Real Madrid CF on Twitter