Watch: Lionel Messi scores Barcelona’s second at Los Carmenes

Granada and Barcelona clash at Los Carmenes in Andalusia this evening. Spain’s most southern region has escaped the snowfall that’s thrown the rest of La Liga into chaos, and the stage is set for what’s sure to be an intriguing clash.

Villarreal overtook Barcelona last night with their 4-0 evisceration of Celta Vigo, but the Blaugrana could take back third spot with a win this evening and come within four points of league leaders Atletico Madrid, whose clash with Athletic Club was cancelled today because of Storm Filomena.

Granada sit seventh, seven points behind their visitors this evening. Victory could see them pull away from the revitalised – if recently faltering – Celta and move to within a win of their great Andalusian rivals Sevilla.

Barcelona took the lead in the 12th minute through Antoine Griezmann. Roberto Soldado mishit an attempted clearance and the ball fell to the French striker in the area, who took a touch before unleashing a smart finish to score. There was questions of offside but the referee ruled it legal.

Griezmann was heavily involved in Barcelona’s second, carrying play forward before playing the ball to Lionel Messi. The Argentine then steadied himself before letting rip with a curled effort that easily beat the opposing goalkeeper.