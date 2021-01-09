Toni Kroos bemoans Real Madrid’s lack of quality in Osasuna draw

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos admitted he was left frustrated as they drew 0-0 at Osasuna in La Liga action.

The result means Los Blancos missed the chance to overhaul current league leaders Atletico Madrid at El Sadar in difficult and snowy conditions night in Pamplona.

Zinedine Zidane’s side struggled to create any goal scoring chances throughout the game and German international Kroos believes a distinct lack of quality in the final third cost his teammates.

“We created very few chances and with our quality we have to create more, even if the pitch is difficult to play on,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“We knew this game would be against a rival that likes to defend.

“With the changes (in the second half) we tried to change what we lacked before the break.

“We can’t be happy with the result, because we want to fight to be first in the table and the draw doesn’t help.”

Real Madrid do move to within a point of Atletico Madrid in the title race, but Diego Simeone’s side have three games in hand over the defending champions.

Zidane’s team now take a break from La Liga action in their next run of games with cup matches against Real Sociedad and Alcoyano, before returning to league action away at Alaves on January 23.

