Spanish football morning headlines: Atletico v Athletic cancelled, Barcelona have a new young star and Madrid angry at La Liga

Spanish football morning headlines from January 9th

Atletico Madrid v Athletic Club postponed without date

La Liga have confirmed that this afternoon’s match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club will not take place at the Wanda Metropolitano according to Marca.

Athletic were unable to land at Barajas airport in Madrid yesterday due to the heavy snowfall caused by Storm Filomena, and were forced to return to Bilbao.

Read more here.

Ilaix Moriba, following in the footsteps of friend Ansu Fati

Guinea-born Ilaix Moriba took the mantle of the most promising footballer in La Masia when Ansu Fati consolidated himself in the Barcelona first team according to Diario AS.

Included in today’s squad to face Granada, the 17 year-old is said to be a complete midfielder with an imposing physique, with many comparing him to Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Read more here.

Real Madrid outraged with La Liga from grounded plane

Read Madrid, grounded on the Barajas Airport runway in Madrid for two hours due to heavy snowfall preventing them from taking off, are outraged with La Liga according to Mundo Deportivo.

The sentiment from Los Blancos is that the fixture should have been postponed by La Liga given the extreme weather conditions, with Athletic Club, scheduled to play Atletico Madrid Saturday afternoon, circling Barajas Airport for an hour before returning to Bilbao as they were unable to land.

Read more here.